Vols beat Liberty 3-1, make 1st Super Regional since 2005

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drew Gilbert homered for the third straight game and No. 3 overall seed Tennessee beat No. 3 regional seed Liberty 3-1 in the Knoxville Regional final. The Volunteers advanced to their first Super Regional since 2005 and will host a best-of-three series next weekend against the Eugene Regional’s Oregon-LSU winner. Gilbert was named the Most Outstanding Player for the regional with his walk-off grand slam in a 9-8 win against Wright State on Friday night helping the Vols avoid a difficult path through the losers bracket. Fraser Ellard got the loss for the Flames.