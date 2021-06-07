Pair of Jerusalem activists freed after detention by Israel

JERUSALEM (AP) — A prominent Palestinian activist in the contested Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah says police have released her twin brother after hours of detention. Muna and Muhammad al-Kurd, 23, were detained Sunday in connection with their role in organizing protests against attempts by Jewish settlers to evict dozens of Palestinian families from their homes in the area. Muna al-Kurd was released Sunday evening and posted on Instagram a few hours later that her brother was released as well. Earlier this year, heavy-handed police actions in Sheikh Jarrah and other parts of east Jerusalem fueled weeks of unrest that helped spark an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.