As India’s surge wanes, families deal with the devastation

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Two months ago Radha Gobindo Pramanik and his wife threw a party to celebrate their daughter’s pregnancy and the upcoming birth of their long-awaited grandchild. They were so happy that they paid little attention to his wife’s cough. It’s an oversight that may forever haunt him. Within days his wife, his daughter and his unborn grandchild were all dead, among the tens of thousands killed as the coronavirus ravaged India in April and May. As India emerges from its darkest days of the pandemic, families across the country are grieving all that they’ve lost and are questioning if more could have been done to avoid this tragedy.