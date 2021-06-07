Stocks wobble in early trading, pull back from record highs

Stocks were listless in early trading Monday after briefly approaching the record highs they reached a month ago. The quiet opening to the week follows several choppy weeks as investors continue to gauge the economy’s recovery and the risks of rising inflation. Wall Street faces a relatively light week of economic data, though investors will get more information on how much consumer prices rose last month. The benchmark S&P 500 was down 0.2% in morning trading and was essentially split between gaining and losing stocks. Health care companies made the strongest gains, but were kept in check by a dip in banks.