Aung San Suu Kyi’s lawyers say prosecution starts next week

NAYPYITAW, Myanmar (AP) — Lawyers for Myanmar’s deposed leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, say the military junta will start presenting its case against her in court next Monday. Suu Kyi is being tried on five charges in the court in the country’s capital. Her supporters say the charges are politically motivated and are meant to discredit her and legitimize the military’s takeover. The army arrested Suu Kyi in February when it overthrew her elected government. Public resistance to the coup remains strong. If convicted of any of the offenses, Suu Kyi could be banned from running in an election promised by the junta within one or two years of its takeover.