Beckley man accused of killing 7-year-old with hammer appears in court

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A Beckley man accused in the killing of a 7-year-old boy with a hammer appeared in court on Monday.



Rashad Thompson was recently indicted by a Raleigh County Grand Jury on First Degree Murder, Child Abuse Resulting in Death, Attempted Murder, Malicious Wounding, among other felonies.



Beckley Police said they found Thompson sitting in an apartment at the Lewis Ritchie apartments in Beckley on March 18, after reportedly confessing to killing a 7-year-old boy with a hammer and stabbing the boy's mother.



Thompson was set to be arraigned in court on those charges Monday. But due to scheduling issues with his attorney, his arraignment was reset for June 22, at 9 a.m.