Beckley man behind bars after police say he beat his girlfriend to point of unconsciousness

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A Beckley man is behind bars after police say he beat his girlfriend to the point of unconsciousness on Saturday.



Latif Portee was charged with Malicious Wounding and Domestic Battery.



According to the complaint, Beckley police were advised Saturday evening at Raleigh General Hospital of an unresponsive woman who had been accompanied by Portee to the Emergency Room.



The complaint said Portee told police that he and his girlfriend had fought in the parking lot of the Lewis Ritchie Apartments and that he got angry and punched her in the face. The attending doctor; however, advised police that the victim had multiple facial fractures, including multiple broken teeth and a crushed orbital bone.



The complaint said the victim was taken to a Charleston hospital by helicopter due to substantial trauma to her face and eye.



Portee is being held in Southern Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.



The Beckley Police Dept. is handling the investigation.