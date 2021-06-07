Jeff Bezos riding his own rocket in July, joining 1st crew

Jeff Bezos will ride his own rocket into space next month, joining the first crew to fly in a Blue Origin capsule. The Amazon CEO announced Monday that he will launch July 20 from Texas along with his firefighter brother. Also on board the capsule for the 10-minute hop will be the highest bidder in a charity auction. Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson also plans to launch aboard his own rocket later this year. Blue Origin completed the 15th test flight of its New Shepard rocket in April. For its first launch with passengers, the company chose the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.