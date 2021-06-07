Blue Tornado advance; Graham baseball, softball fall to Bearcats

(WVVA) - It seems fitting that a Southwest District baseball battle between the Marion Scarlet Hurricane and the Richlands Blue Tornado played through inclement weather on Monday.

The visitors jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the first inning, but the Blues responded in the bottom half and never looked back -- defeating Marion 6-4.

Down in Bristol, both the G-Men and G-Girls fought hard, but lost to Virginia High.

Graham baseball trailed 4-0 before tying it up in the third inning. But an RBI from the Bearcats in the fourth was the difference in a 5-4 contest.

The Lady Bearcats jumped out to a 6-0 lead and never let the G-Girls touch home plate, as they won by that six-run margin.