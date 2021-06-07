Bulgaria’s leader makes new push to fight endemic corruption

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s interim prime minister is urging the government to redouble its efforts to fight endemic graft, calling for changes in prosecutors’ offices, the judiciary and all law enforcement agencies. Prime Minister Stefan Yanev spoke at a meeting of the government security council that he convened to discuss new anti-corruption policies. That follows U.S. sanctions on Bulgarian officials and businessmen for their allegedly “extensive” roles in corruption. The U.S. also imposed sanctions on 64 entities allegedly linked to them that freezes their U.S. assets and blocks them from the U.S. banking system. The interim government, appointed after an inconclusive election in April, has made a series of revelations of alleged corruption involving Bulgaria’s previous government.