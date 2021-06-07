Campbell rallies to beat VCU 19-10, avoids elimination

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Connor Denning hit a go-ahead two-run double in the bottom of the sixth inning and Campbell rallied to beat VCU 19-10 in an elimination game at the Starkville Regional. Third-seeded Campbell, which lost 19-4 to VCU to drop into the loser’s bracket, will have to beat No. 7 overall seed Mississippi State twice to keep its season alive. Denning doubled to left field to score Marcus Skundrich and Mason De La Cruz and give the Camels the lead for good at 12-10 in the bottom of the sixth inning. Brandon Henson, Jack Schroeder and Connor Hujsak each homered for VCU.