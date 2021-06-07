Chef Molly Yeh’s lockdown life full of recipes, baby firsts

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Food blogger and cookbook author Molly Yeh has been balancing the difficulties of pandemic life with the joyful firsts of her toddler, Bernie. The comforting constant that has kept it all together is food. Or in Yeh’s case, tahini. She is fond of incorporating that favorite ingredient in original recipes that fuse her Chinese and Jewish heritage. Yeh is the author of “Molly on the Range” and the star of Food Network’s “Girl Meets Farm.” She lives on a sugar-beet farm with her husband and young daughter near the Minnesota-North Dakota border. During the pandemic, the family cooked almost all their meals from scratch.