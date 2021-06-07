Cole Chevy Mountain Festival in full swing

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - The Cole Chevy Mountain Festival is in full swing, and it's serving up more than the every day fair favorites. It's serving up a sense of normalcy.

"Talking to people, they're just ready to be out and have fun like we used to be able to have, and that means a lot to us that we're able to provide it for them," Kyle Hurt, with the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias, said.

The festival runs through Sunday, June 13th, with a full schedule of events.