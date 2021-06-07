Despite anticipated redistricting, W.Va. Congresswoman plans to seek re-election

PAX, W.Va. (WVVA) The loss of a U.S. Congressional seat in West Virginia has left three representatives vying for just two seats.



The Mountain State was the only state to lose population in the 2020 Census that happens once a decade. As a result, West Virginia will lose one of its Congressional seats, leaving Rep. Alex Mooney, Rep. David McKinley, and Rep. Carol Miller competing for two positions.



"I absolutely plan to seek re-election," said Rep. Miller during a tour of a mining site in Pax on Monday.



Sec. of State Mac Warner has said recently that state leaders have not been able to start the redistricting process because they are still awaiting much needed data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Once that happens, the new districts are to be drawn in time for the 2022 election.