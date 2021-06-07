Donkey on the run in same town that dealt with runaway steer

JOHNSTON, R.I. (AP) — The same Rhode Island town that had to deal with a runaway steer earlier this year is now investigating reports of a donkey on the loose. The donkey was first spotted in Johnston at about 7 p.m. Sunday near the town line with Scituate. Chief Joseph Razza says it was reported again at about 8:30 p.m., but when police arrived at the scene it was gone. WJAR-TV shared video captured by a motorist that showed the donkey trotting down a street as cars whizzed past. Mayor Joseph Polisena told WPRO radio on Monday morning he was concerned that the donkey might cause a car crash.