Experts discuss the importance of “Men’s Health Month”

RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - June is "Men's Health Month." It's a time to recognize the importance of preventative health care and encourage men to schedule yearly check-ups.

Dr. Hao Pham, a vascular surgeon at Clinch Valley, shared a few additional tips to help men stay healthy. Those include: avoiding the use of tobacco, watching how much alcohol you drink and regularly checking your blood pressure. But he said the most important tip is finding a consistent medical provider.

"I would encourage all the men... first of all, to take good care of yourself. If you are the parent of a son, or if you are a spouse, or if you are a child, or if you are the family pet... especially if they're {the men in your life} 40 or older, make sure they go to a doctor on a regular basis."

Dr. Pham said preventative check-ups make a difference in the long run, as doctors will be able to catch potential health risks sooner.