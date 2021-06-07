FDA approves much-debated Alzheimer’s drug panned by experts

WASHINGTON (AP) — Government health officials have approved the first drug that they say may help slow Alzheimer’s disease.

The surprise decision came after the agency’s independent advisers said the treatment hadn’t been shown to help treat the brain-destroying disease.

The Food and Drug Administration is not required to follow their advice.

The agency approved the infused drug from Biogen.

It’s the first new Alzheimer’s treatment in nearly 20 years and the only one that FDA has backed to treat the underlying disease, rather than manage symptoms.