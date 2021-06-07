Florida moves against foreign theft of intellectual property

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida has China in its crosshairs. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law Monday a pair of bills focused on “nefarious foreign influence and corporate espionage.” The Republican governor says China has infiltrated broad sectors of American society, particularly research universities. He says bad actors working on behalf of the Chinese government have been stealing intellectual property. One of the measures signed into law would stiffen penalties on those who steal trade secrets. DeSantis is seeking to seize the national stage as he considers a run for president in 2024.