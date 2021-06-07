Gas cylinder blast at roadside market kills 8 in Pakistan

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Police say a gas cylinder has exploded at a small roadside market in southwestern Pakistan, killing eight people and injuring two others. Monday’s blast took place in Mashkel, a remote town in Baluchistan province bordering neighboring Iran. Police officer Hasil Khan said three mud-brick shops collapsed in the explosion. Explosions of gas cylinders and similar accidents are common in Pakistan, mainly because of the lack of sufficient enforcement of safety standards.