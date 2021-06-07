Head-on crash shuts down Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A head-on collision between vehicles inside the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel temporarily shut down traffic and sent two people to the hospital. WAVY-TV reports that the crash occurred Monday morning in the tunnel closest to Virginia’s Eastern Shore. A spokesman for the CBBT said the crash involved an SUV, a minivan and a sedan. Multiple non-life-threatening injuries were reported. The SUV was heading south when it struck the western wall of the tunnel before veering into the eastern wall in the northbound lanes. All lanes were shut down but eventually reopened. The 17.6 mile bridge-tunnel system connects the Eastern Shore to Virginia Beach. It’s in the process of an expansion that will do away with the opposite traffic in the tunnels.