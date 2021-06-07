Hearing set on water, electricity rate proposals in WVa

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A hearing is set this week on proposed water and electric rate increases in West Virginia. The public hearing on the increases proposed by Appalachian Power and West Virginia American Water is scheduled for Wednesday night at the LaBelle Theatre in South Charleston. The Kanawha County Commission requested the hearing. It says the water company is seeking a 26% rate increase for residential customers while Appalachian Power wants a 3.6% surcharge added to customer’s bills for infrastructure improvements. Several Kanawha County state lawmakers plan to attend.