How to keep your cool when outdoors in hot and humid conditions?

Summer is less than two weeks away, but the rising heat and humidity is already here in the two Virginias.

When outdoors in those hot and humid conditions, there are heat related illnesses to look out for. The main ones include heat exhaustion and heat stroke according to Princeton City Fire Department Captain Matthew Mould.

With heat exhaustion, you might begin to feel faint or dizzy, while other symptoms might include excessive sweating, cool and clammy skin, a rapid and or weak pulse, and muscle cramps.

If you start to feel symptoms of heat exhaustion, Captain Mould recommends drinking cold fluids, moving to a cooler location or air conditioned building, and possibly applying a moist wet towel to your head.

Heat stroke is when your body has lost the ability to maintain its body temperature.

Your skin will begin to feel hot and dry, while your body is no longer sweating. Cramps, feeling nauseous, vomiting and losing conciseness are also symptoms of heat stroke.

If you experience symptoms of heat stroke, you are encouraged to seek medical attention immediately.

Ways to avoid these heat related illnesses include drinking plenty of fluids to stay as hydrated as possible. For more on how you can stay safe outdoors in the heat and humidity, click here.