Keyshawn Davis to fight at Tokyo Olympics despite going pro

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Keyshawn Davis’ quest for Olympic gold is back on. Davis was awarded a place in the Tokyo Olympics boxing tournament, allowing the lightweight to make an improbable return to USA Boxing five months after he turned professional amid conflict with the national governing body. He could be the top men’s candidate for a gold medal on the U.S. team, which is sending five men to Tokyo with the late additions of Davis, featherweight Duke Ragan and middleweight Troy Isley. The U.S. team is doing well at the conclusion of the haphazard Olympic qualifying process caused by the coronavirus pandemic. It is wrapping up its final training camp at its home base in a vacant department store in Colorado Springs.