Mexican traffickers steal bus trying to smuggle migrants

MEXICO CITY (AP) — In a sign of how bold migrant traffickers in Mexico have become, smugglers stole a purple passenger bus near Mexico City, loaded it with 57 people from Haiti, Brazil, Chile and Honduras, and sent off toward the northern city of Monterrey. The migrants were heading to the U.S. border, but didn’t make it. Authorities say the bus was pulled over Monday by National Guard officers who had received a stolen vehicle report on it. The agents were surprised to find the brightly colored bus packed full of migrants. The driver and the migrants — 16 of whom were minors — have been detained.