MH17 trial moves to crucial merits phase, examining evidence

SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — The trial in a Dutch court of three Russians and a Ukrainian accused of involvement in the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 has moved to the crucial merits phase when evidence will be discussed by lawyers and judges. Monday’s hearing comes nearly seven years after the plane was shot down over eastern Ukraine. The trial that has progressed through a series of preliminary hearings since opening in March 2020 will in the coming days begin examining the huge case file pieced together after a years-long international investigation.