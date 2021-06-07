New Roots Community Farm to host weekly farmer’s markets

FAYETTEVILLE, W. VA. (WVVA) - New roots community farm in Fayette County is making it easy for the community to get fresh vegetables.

A community farm gives local growers the opportunity to work together to grow their crops.

The food is then sold at the weekly market, hosted by the farm.

At this market, community members can go and get fresh vegetables. and pick up online orders from other growers such as Turnrow Farms.

Susanna Wheeler, the Farm Director at New Roots, said hosting this market is important for supporting local farmers.

"We think farmers and farms are an integral part of our community and we want to create more opportunities for people to find their products and connect with locally grown food from farmers that have put a lot of work and love into growing those crops," said Wheeler.

The farmers market will run every Thursday from now until mid November from 1:00-4:00 PM and will feature artists and food trucks.