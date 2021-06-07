Oklahoma tops James Madison, advances to championship series

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Giselle Juarez struck out 11 in another stellar performance, helping top-seeded Oklahoma beat Odicci Alexander and James Madison 7-1 in a Women’s College World Series semifinal. Behind Alexander’s pitching, unseeded James Madison beat Oklahoma on the opening day of the tournament Thursday to move the Sooners into the losers bracket. Oklahoma won two games on Saturday, then beat James Madison on Sunday to force the winner-take-all game for a spot in the championship series. The crowd of mostly Oklahoma fans gave a tearful Alexander a standing ovation in the fifth inning when she was replaced.