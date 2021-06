MCDOWELL COUNTY, W. Va. (WVVA) - Plyler's Inc. is a family-owned cleaning and maintenance business out of Pennsylvania. But the company is hiring positions out of its McDowell County office.

The company is hiring for traveling technicians. The company said no experience is necessary to apply. The pay is between $45,000-$65,000 per year.

To apply, visit: www.plylers.net or call the company at (814) 849-6932.