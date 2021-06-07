Police raids in Europe target worldwide organized crime

BERLIN (AP) — German officials said police were conducting raids targeting people suspected of involvement in organized crime. An Interior Ministry spokesman said the raids Monday were part of a larger international bust coordinated by Europol. The European Union police agency said it planned to hold a news conference Tuesday on what it described as “a major law enforcement action against some of the world’s foremost criminals” in more than a dozen countries. Europol said it was “the most sophisticated effort to date in disrupting the activities of criminals operating from all four corners of the world.” European police last year delivered a major blow to organized crime after cracking an encrypted communications network, known as EncroChat, used by criminal gangs across the continent.