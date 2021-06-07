Rain postpones Cavaliers-Patriots elimination game

HICO, W.Va. (WVVA) - Greenbrier West and Midland Trail battled not only each other, but the elements on Monday evening.

The two squads met in Hico for a Class A Region III Section 2 elimination contest. The Patriots scored all three of their runs in a single inning off the bats of Indy Eades and Larry Bigham.

Greenbrier West tallied a pair of runs, but saw their comeback stopped short by rain.

The game has been postponed until 1 p.m. on Tuesday. The game will resume with Midland Trail leading 3-2 in the bottom of the third inning.

Greenbrier West softball was also forced to delay the rest of its elimination game at Richwood on Monday evening. The two teams will pick things up at 3 p.m. on Tuesday with the score still 0-0.