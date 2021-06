SPRAGUE, W.Va. (WVVA) Eight different fire departments were called to a structure fire in Raleigh County on Monday.



It happened on East Cherokee Street in Sprague around 11:40 a.m., according to Raleigh County dispatch.



No injuries were reported.



As of 1:22 p.m., there were firefighters still on scene, but the blaze appeared to be under control.

Dispatchers said there was a separate controlled burn in Maxwell Hill on Monday that was unrelated.