Retired Washington QB Alex Smith wins Halas adversity award
Retired Washington quarterback Alex Smith has won the George Halas Award, presented by the Pro Football Writers of America for overcoming adversity. Smith came back from a life-threatening leg injury and ended a nearly two-year absence by playing in eight games for Washington last season. The 37-year-old is the second consecutive Halas winner to retire before being honored. Former Dallas center Travis Frederick was the 2020 winner after making the Pro Bowl in 2019 following a year away to recover from an autoimmune disease that attacks the nervous system.