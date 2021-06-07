Rough seas hamper Sri Lankan divers examining sinking ship

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Rough seas and poor underwater visibility are hampering navy divers who are trying to detect any fuel leakage from a fire-ravaged container ship carrying chemicals that is slowly sinking off Sri Lanka’s capital. Environmentalists are warning of a possible environmental disaster if hazardous materials are released into the water. The Singapore-flagged MV X-Press Pearl began sinking last Wednesday, a day after authorities extinguished a fire that had raged on the vessel for 12 days. Efforts to tow the ship into deeper waters away from Colombo’s port failed after the ship’s stern sank and rested on the seabed.