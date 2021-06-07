Russia hits 9 Canadian officials with sanctions

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has targeted nine Canadian officials with sanctions in retaliation to Canada’s restrictions against Russian officials accused of involvement in the imprisonment of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. The Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday that the Canadian officials indefinitely barred from entering Russia include David Lametti, Canada’s justice minister and attorney general, Brenda Lucki, the Canadian police commissioner and Anne Kelly, the commissioner of the country’s Correctional Service. The Russian travel ban on Canadian officials follows similar sanctions previously imposed against U.S. and European officials in response to their restrictions against Russian officials.