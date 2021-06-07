Staying steamy with much-needed rain in the coming days

As we sit between low pressure to our west and high pressure to our east, we'll have enough southerly wind flow for it to get rather warm & humid for much of this week. Through sunset this evening, we'll have just enough energy for lots of lingering clouds and a few off-and-on showers and thunderstorms. Severe weather doesn't look likely, but a few heavy downpours will be possible at times. We'll otherwise be drier after sundown with passing clouds, areas of fog, and overnight lows in the 60s.

Tuesday, our weather pattern will remain rather stagnant. Expect a mixture of sun and clouds, with rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and evening. The rain we will be getting in the coming days should overall be beneficial to our area since we've been rather dry this Spring. However, isolated flooding issues will be possible as some t-storms this week could drop a quick .5-1" or so of rain within an hour in some areas!

Wednesday, we can expect more of the same; sun, clouds, and hit-or-miss showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. High temps now through midweek look to linger in the upper 70s and low 80s, while lows hover in the 60s. By late week, even more widespread rain could be possible as a frontal system interacts with some of the warm & moist air we have in place. Stay weather aware this week! Make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA News at 5,6, 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!