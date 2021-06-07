Student artist says living in West Virginia has led to her growth as an artist and person

LEWISBURG, W. VA. (WVVA) - In May, Communities in Schools in Greenbrier County hosted a fundraiser that doubled as a student art competition.

Aaliyah Robertson, a student artist who attended Greenbrier East High School at the time was the winner of that competition.

She said she was excited to see her piece be well received because this achievement is more than just a simple win, as the piece represents how she grew from her circumstances.

"What it meant for me, was like my evolution as a person, and the different layers and just like working through my problems that I was going through at the time," said Robertson.

Janelle Vanfosson, a site coordinator with the organization, said helping students and encouraging their gifts, is why they decided to include them and their art work in this fundraiser.

"We just really wanted to be able to you know empower the students, you know show their talents, from all grade levels and just to be able to give an opportunity for Greenbrier county to see what our students can do," said Vanfosson.

Robertson said this supportive environment she found in the mountain state was really what helped her grow as a person and an artist, despite the fact she had been painting her whole life.

"When we moved here, it was like a fresh start, new for me and it felt fresh, and just, I think really living here inspired me and fed energy into my artistic spirit," said Robertson.

Robertson has since moved from Greenbrier county but she said the mountain state's influence on her and her art is something that will stay with her forever.

She added that she is thankful to the school for the opportunity to participate in this contest, and she encourages anyone who may want to become an artist to pursue that talent.