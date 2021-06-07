The two Virginias recognize “National Cancer Survivors Day”

RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - Sunday, June 6th, 2021, was "National Cancer Survivors Day."

Dr. Fady Tawadros, Oncologist at Clinch Valley Medical Center, said cancer survivorship begins with the diagnoses and continues through the remainder of the patient's life.

Dr. Tawadros said cancer survivorship numbers continue to improve in the United States, crediting that to improved treatment and medications, among other things.

While "National Cancer Survivors Day" is a celebration of life, Dr. Tawadros said it's also a reminder that the journey doesn't end after treatment.

"Just make sure you follow up with your doctor, your primary care doctor or your cancer doctor," he said. "Make sure you let them know if you have any new symptoms. We hope the old beast will never come back, but make sure you let us know if you see any signs or red flags that it's coming, so that we can address it in the right time and in the right way."

Dr. Tawadros said post-cancer care will differentiate depending on the type of cancer the individual had.