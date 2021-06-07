This week expect a daily chance for showers and storms

Expect another day where showers and storms build in the afternoon and continue into the evening.

Temperatures this morning are sitting into the 60s and we are already feeling humid. Dew points will hover in the 60s and 70s today making way for a very humid day. Temperatures will mainly sit in the mid-upper 70s and 80s.

During the morning drive you can run into some patchy fog with a stray shower, but most should remain dry.

By the lunchtime hour rain pushes in. Eventually scattered thunderstorms work in. Good news is that there isn't enough forcing in the atmosphere to give a severe/strong storm. Can still see heavy rounds of rain with the storms and some lightning, but nothing severe is likely.

We have a low pressure system off to the mid west that will continue to influence our weather into the middle of the work week. So expect the same conditions of afternoon showers and storms. By Thursday a cold front up to our north will be our next weather maker, but we can still expect the same conditions.

Temperatures throughout the work week will be in the 70s and 80s and the humidity is here to stay.

Tonight temperatures will be in the 60s with some patchy fog. Low temperatures will stay about the same throughout the work week. Looking ahead into next weekend we are still calling for a chance for some rain.

