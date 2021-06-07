U-Chicago will grant Ph.D. to student slain in January

CHICAGO (AP) — The University of Chicago will grant a doctorate degree to a student who was killed during a series of shootings last winter. Colleagues got access to key documents in Yiran Fan’s Dropbox account and successfully defended his Ph.D. dissertation about bank behaviors and risky lending. The 30-year-old Fan was randomly killed while sitting in a car in a parking garage in January, the first of seven people to be shot by a single gunman. Five died. Professor Veronica Guerrieri says Fan, a native of Beijing, was an “amazing student.”