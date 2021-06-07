UK PM’s party rebels prepare to challenge foreign aid cuts

LONDON (AP) — Senior Lawmakers from Britain’s governing Conservative Party are preparing to embarrass Prime Minister Boris Johnson in hopes of reversing a contentious cut to the U.K.’s foreign aid budget. The British government dropped a long-standing commitment to spend 0.7% of the U.K.’s gross domestic product on international aid, citing the coronavirus pandemic’s blow to the economy. It says the cut — to 0.5% — is temporary. But Johnson’s predecessor Theresa May and former Cabinet ministers Andrew Mitchell and David Davis are among the Conservatives pushing for a reversal. A vote on the issue could take place on Monday if the amendment is selected for a vote by House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle.