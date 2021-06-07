W.Va. Congresswoman tours mining complex

PAX, W.Va. (WVVA) Congresswoman Carol Miller, (R) 3rd Dist., was in Fayette County on Monday, touring a mining complex owned by Alpha Metallurgical Resources in Pax.



The Congresswoman was given the opportunity to look through the facility and learn more about the company's surface mine work, stressing the importance of the industry's work in an interview with WVVA News.



"People tend to forget how important these jobs are. Our coal miners are the heart and soul of Weest Virginia. We have powered the country with coal. In this day and age, it's important to understand what they do is extremely important."



Later in the day, the congresswoman toured businesses in Fayetteville and visited the New River Gorge National Park to see all the new signage.