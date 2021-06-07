W.Va. lawmakers approve using federal aid, spending on roads

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers on Monday poured federal funds and extra state cash into road repairs, health care, and education programs such as school lunches. It was the Republican-led legislature’s first special session of the year. Republican Gov. Jim Justice called it to handle spending about $902 million of federal funds approved by Democrats in Congress to deal with the pandemic. Much of the funds were grants directed by the federal government to be spent on programs such as substance abuse prevention and aid for needy families and for child care services. Another $150 million from a state budget surplus was dedicated to road projects.