Water polo players get $14 million in sex abuse settlement

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A dozen female water polo players who accused their former coach of sexual misconduct will split nearly $14 million to settle a lawsuit against USA Water Polo and a California club. The settlement agreement was filed Friday in Orange County Superior Court. The athletes sued the sport’s governing board and the International Water Polo Club over alleged abuse by Bahram Hojreh. The coach has been banned from the sport and faces criminal sexual abuse charges. The settlement follows a California State Supreme court ruling in April that found sports governing organizations have a duty to protect athletes. Hojreh has pleaded not guilty to charges filed by the Orange County district attorney.