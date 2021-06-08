A guide to down ballot races in Virginia’s primary election

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — While the Democratic race for governor has attracted the most attention, Democrats are also choosing nominees for other statewide offices in Tuesday’s primary election. Attorney General Mark Herring is seeking a third term, but faces a challenge from Norfolk delegate Jay Jones. And six candidates are seeking the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor. Both Democrats and Republicans are choosing nominees for some House of Delegates seats and local races. Virginia’s off-year elections typically draw national attention as a possible bellwether for trends heading into next year’s midterms. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.