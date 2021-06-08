After Raleigh County violinist’s death, family works to ensure her legacy of giving lives on

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A young lady who lost her life to a rare intestinal disorder last year will be honored with a memorial service in Beckley on Saturday.



Hannah Snuffer, who died in May of 2020 at the age of 18, touched so many people through playing the violin and fiddle at festivals across West Virginia. But more than a musician, her family said she had a heart for helping others.



"I think Hannah inspired people with her quiet strength. She was bold and fierce. She wasn't a complainer. She lived life to the fullest and it brought her joy to help other people," said her mother Kellie Snuffer.



When Hannah was placed in the ICU over the condition in 2015, there were concerns she would not make it. But through a prayer chain, word of her struggles reached all the way to an orphanage in India. Her father, Ryan Snuffer, said it was through that support and others that Hannah was able to survive for five more years.



"Now, the orphanage is building a playground and naming it for Hannah."



After her death in May of 2020, her family had to initially delay Hannah's service due to the Pandemic. This Saturday, they are going to be able to host a memorial service at the Family Worship Center in Beckley. They're also hoping to raise funds for three of the organizations that were close to Hannah's heart, including the orphanage in India.



"We also want to raise money for where Hannah had her first music lessons at the School of Harmony which is now the Beckley Arts Center, a separate entity. So we're going to dedicate a scholarship for one year for a student with special needs."



As one of Hannah's final wishes, her family will also be raising money for the Raleigh County Humane Society.



"When she was under Hospice care, she earmarked money to be set aside for them."



Hannah's family welcomes anyone to her service on Saturday at the Family Worship Center in Beckley. Live music will start outside at 12:30 p.m. After the service, there will be butterflies released outside, where there is a new garden dedicated in Hannah's honor.



Those interested in supporting Hannah's causes may write a check to Meg Prince or Brian Bell at Post Office Box 460, Beckley, WV, 25802



Contributions can also be made to her memorial fund at:



https://www.facebook.com/donate/797027567603211/10218871832217404/



