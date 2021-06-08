Beckley Police Department hosts junior police academy

BECKLEY, W. VA. (WVVA) - The Beckley Police Department kicked off their junior police academy this week.

The program teaches children about real life scenarios such as impaired driving and self- defense.

Today they demonstrated impaired driving by letting kids ride on a pedal cart and drive through cones while wearing impaired vision goggles.

These activities demonstrated what the duties of police officers are and what they encounter daily.



SGT. Jamie Wilhite, an officer with the Beckley Police Department said the goal of the academy is to build trust between police and youth.

"We want them to know they can come to us, they...we want them to know they can trust us, with whatever it is they may need," said Wilhite. "We wanna help bridge, bridge whatever gap there is between the public and and law enforcement officers.

The department will be hosting more weeks of the junior police academy this summer, and applications are still open.

