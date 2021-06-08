Skip to Content

Biden nominee for public lands boss hits GOP opposition

1:23 pm National news from the Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — President Joe Biden’s nominee to oversee vast expanses of public land in the U.S. West is being criticized by Republicans because of her involvement in partisan politics as a longtime Democratic aide and environmentalist. Tracy Stone-Manning has been nominated to serve as director of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. During a hearing on Tuesday, Republicans questioned whether the former chief of staff to former Montana Gov. Steve Bullock could work across party lines. Stone-Manning said she would honor the outcome of the 2020 election after backing Bullock in his failed bid to unseat Republican Sen. Steve Daines.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content