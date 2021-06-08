BioNTech founders contributing to book on COVID-19 vaccine

NEW YORK (AP) — The husband and wife team who helped develop the first COVID-19 vaccine are contributing to a book. BioNTech founders Ugur Sahin and Özlem Türeci are collaborating with Joe Miller of the Financial Times on a book titled “The Vaccine.” St. Martin’s Publishing Group announced Tuesday that publication is scheduled for Nov. 16. That’s one week after a book by the head of Pfizer, which teamed up with the Germany-based BioNTech to develop the vaccine, is scheduled to come out. Harper Business is publishing Albert Bourla’s “Moonshot: Inside Pfizer’s Nine-Month Race to Make the Impossible Possible” on Nov. 9.