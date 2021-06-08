Boston schools chair resigns over racially charged texts

BOSTON (AP) — The chair of the Boston School Committee has resigned amid criticism of racially charged texts she shared with another member of the committee. City officials said Tuesday that the texts were sent during a committee meeting last October. School committee Chair Alexandra Oliver-Davila apologized for the texts. The committee member she was sharing texts with also resigned. Acting Mayor Kim Janey said in a written statement Tuesday the texts “unfairly disparaged members of the Boston Public Schools community” but praised the two as “passionate advocates for Boston families.” Oliver-Davila is the second school committee chair in a year to step down.