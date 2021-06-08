Bramwell announces Municipal Election results

BRAMWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) -- The municipal election results for the town of Bramwell are in.

Incumbent Louise Stoker was reelected for Mayor with 81 votes. Her opponent, Leland Moore received 28 votes.

Susan Troutner ran unopposed for Recorder and was reelected.

Five people were elected to Council. Kelly Murphy Eller with 78 votes, John Petrulis with 72 votes, Kelly Goins with 68 votes, Rufus Morgan and Mandy Fink each with 56 votes, respectively.

